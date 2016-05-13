Vivaan Shah wants to remake Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Hero Hiralal’

Vivaan Shah thinks that Hero Hiralal really needs to be remade. Vivaan Shah thinks that Hero Hiralal really needs to be remade.

Actor Vivaan Shah says that he has several favourite films of his father, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, but he would like to remake “Hero Hiralal”.

“I would like to remake ‘Hero Hiralal’. I think that film really needs to be remade. It was a superb story. Especially the first half of the film is outstanding. The second half has some issues but because of the powerful first half it needs to be remade,” he said here at the screening of ‘Dear Dad’.

Naseeruddin Shah played the titular character in ‘Hero Hiralal’, which was directed by Ketan Mehta. Mehta’s wife Deepa Sahi also played a role in the film while Sanjana Kapoor played the lead role.

About his other favourites, Vivaan said, “There are several favourites, but my personal favourite is ‘Jalwa’, ‘Masoom’ and a very old film of his called ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai’.”

Vivaan has worked mostly with popular directors till now. He started his career with Vishal Bhardwaj’s “7 Khoon Maaf”, then worked with Farah Khan in “Happy New Year” and Anurag Kashyap in “Bombay Velvet”.

“My wish, hope and attempt is to make my father feel proud with my work,” he said.

“I have been doing theatre with my father since childhood. When I joined him after completing my studies, it was a wonderful experience. I got to learn so much from him,” Vivan said.

“The most important thing in a father-son relationship is that they should be friends with each other. It’s the most beautiful relationship in the world — the purest form of relationship. I worship him like a God.”

About the pressure of being the son of a successful actor, he said, “I take pressure in a positive manner as that motivates me to work twice as hard, excel and achieve. It is a healthy pressure.”

On something that his father doesn’t know about him, Vivaan said, “I think he doesn’t know that I smoke. I have turned 26 now and at least it should be allowed now.”

Vivaan’s brother Imaad is also an actor.

