Vivaan Shah shares his happiness as dad Naseeruddin Shah directs him

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son, actor Vivaan Shah, took to his Instagram to share news about his ‘important and beautiful film’. The actor revealed that his illustrious father is directing him in the yet-unnamed film.

Sharing a photo of a movie clap, Vivaan Shah wrote, “Today is the happiest day of my life! We just wrapped a film that is the most special, most important and most beautiful film I have ever been a part of! A dream has finally come true!!! I got to be directed by my dad 😊I don’t have the words to describe how happy I am feeling! My heart is sooooooooo full!!!”

“I’m feeling blessed to be a part of this beautiful profession and this amazing world of filmmaking, and acting. What a wonderful, brilliant and beautiful bunch of people took part in this film, and worked so hard. Feel blessed to know them and have worked with them. The last five days have been the most special days of my life. Here’s tooooo manyyy manyyy more Motley film productions 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️It’s a big day for all of us. 😊😊😊😊😊,” he wrote.

Naseeruddin Shah‘s company Motley is more than 40 years old.

Vivaan Shah’s post also featured his brother and actor-musician Imaad Shah.

Vivaan Shah made his film debut as an actor with the 2011 film Saat Khoon Maaf. He was thereafter seen in Farah Khan’s film Happy New Year too, among a few others.