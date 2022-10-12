scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Vishal-Shekhar hype Pathaan’s music: ‘The electrifying power of Shah Rukh Khan… It’s definitely gonna blow up’

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a movie after four long years. He has not done any role since his 2018 movie Zero tanked at the box office.

pathaanPathaan releases next January. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, Shekhar/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s comeback film Pathaan has been creating buzz on the internet for a long time. And now that we have gotten to see the first glimpse of what the YRF actioner promises, fans have been waiting with bated breath for more information about the movie.

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani hyped the SRK movie as he shared a photo of himself from the studios and tweeted, “Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk. It’s definitely gonna blow up! It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more? #vishalandsheykhar.”

When a fan, in the comments section of the post, asked when will they release the music of Pathaan, Vishal Dadlani replied, “Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aisa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pahunche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataaiyyega” (We have some crackling songs in the pipeline. Whoever has heard them, has been blown away by it. When you finally hear it, do let us know your thoughts about it).

Also Read |When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan owned the dance floor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan turned into fanboys

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a movie after four long years. He has not done any role since his 2018 movie Zero tanked at the box office. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

