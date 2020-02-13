Vicky Kaushal: I fear waking up one day and not knowing how to act

Vicky Kaushal’s next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship releases on February 21. (Source: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal’s next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship releases on February 21. (Source: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is still riding high on his National Award for Uri but there are days when he finds himself surrounded by fear of forgetting how to act. Vicky, who is looking forward to the release of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, spoke about his biggest fears at a promotional event for the film, which is set to arrive in theatres on February 21.

“I have this fear, that one fine day I’ll get up and I won’t know how to act. I wonder what will I do then because I’ve torn and thrown my engineering job letter too. But I do fear that one day, I’ll go on set and for no logical reason, I wouldn’t know what to do after ‘action’. I have this strange, imagined fear,” the actor told reporters here.

When asked what scares him the most about stardom, Vicky said success only gets scary when one takes it too seriously.

“I feel stardom gets scary when it goes into your head and under your feet, when stardom gets in your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground. When you wake up in the morning with your mother scolding you, you become normal. I stay with my family, have some beautiful set of friends, who aren’t from the industry. They’re proud of my journey and for them, I’m still the old Vicky Kaushal of college,” Vicky said.

