‘I didn’t have a normal childhood’: Vishal Jethwa on losing his father young and seeing his mother work as a maid to support family

Vishal Jethwa revealed that he lost his father at a very young age, and his mother worked as a domestic help to support the family.

Vishal JethwaVishal Jethwa was last seen in Homebound.

Vishal Jethwa is currently riding high on the success of Homebound. While the film may not have made it to the final nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, it has nonetheless marked a significant moment in the actor’s career, earning him recognition both nationally and on the international stage. For Vishal, this moment serves as a much-needed confidence booster. After his debut in Mardaani 2, his journey in the industry had seen a relatively lukewarm phase. Homebound places him firmly back on the map, standing as a worthy milestone in his long journey as an outsider striving to break into the tightly gated world of Bollywood.

Recently, in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Vishal opened up about his difficult past and the circumstances that shaped him. Reflecting on his upbringing, he said, “I come from a lower-middle-class, or rather a very poor family. I consider this a privilege because it gave me the opportunity to grow, both as an actor and as a person. I closely observed my parents’ lives. I lost my father at a very young age, and I saw how my mother single-handedly raised all of us and struggled to keep us going. I witnessed financial crises. I didn’t have a normal childhood like everyone else, but in some way, that has also helped me grow as an actor.”

Talking further about his early years, Vishal recalled his childhood and education. “I studied in a Gujarati-medium school and lived in Malad. After sixth standard, we shifted to Mira Road. Later, I went to Thakur College in Kandivali, that’s how my childhood went. When I was in the ninth grade, I started working as a background dancer on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Once, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Asin came to promote their film London Dreams, and I danced in the background. But after a while, I realised this wasn’t what I wanted to do.”

‘My mother worked as a domestic help,’ says Vishal Jethwa

Opening up about his mother and the challenges she faced while raising him, Vishal Jethwa spoke with visible emotion. “I am very close to my mother because of the struggle and sacrifice she has endured. Even before I start talking about my own journey and everything I have done, I immediately think about what she has done for me. She had a very tough childhood. In that sense, mine was far better because my parents never made me realise what we lacked.”

Elaborating further on her hardships, he added, “Her childhood was such that she worked as a domestic help. She would go from house to house doing cleaning work. When I think about that, I realise, what do I really have to complain about in life?”

Also Read | Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: 'I can't show a single image of it'

Vishal Jethwa has spoken openly about his family’s struggles in earlier interviews as well. In one such conversation, he revealed, “I come from a very poor family, and I was actually confident because my sister told me before I left, ‘Don’t stress so much, because you are the son of a domestic help.’ She literally cleaned people’s homes, did jhadoo-pocha, and sold sanitary pads in a supermarket. My father sold coconut water, I have seen all of this.”

Watch the episode of Cult Comebacks of Tashan here:

He went on to reflect on how his life has changed since then. “Today, of course, my life has moved beyond that. And I don’t even realise how big a thing privilege is. We tend to think privilege is only a positive word, that it only brings benefits. But that’s not true. With privilege comes greater responsibility.”

What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
When AR Rahman said he composed 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' because of what Prophet said about Islam
AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
