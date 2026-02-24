Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It could be very triggering’

Vishal Jethwa admits his hopes for Homebound were invariably high going into the Oscars nominations announcement last month. But the snub of Neeraj Ghaywan’s movie broke his heart. “I’m feeling very sad I’m talking about it in the past tense,” he says. On this edition of SCREEN Spotlight, he looks back at his year-long Homebound journey, building a friendship beyond films with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, and his brief, hilarious interaction with Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, who served as an Executive Producer on the film.

Can you recall the exact moment when you realized Homebound didn’t make it to the Oscars?

I was watching the announcement live for the first time. I’d taken out my favourite blue shirt and gotten ready properly as if I’m present there. I was celebrating the moment. Sadly, I found out that wasn’t needed this time (laughs). I may be dealing with it in jest now, but the truth is there was hope and it got shattered. We end up expecting more somewhere even if we don’t want to keep the hopes high. Somewhere, that expectation had increased. That was because we had a lot of pride and trust in our film. The love poured in from the first day, at the Cannes Film Festival where we got a nine-minute standing ovation, to Toronto, where we also got a very good response. Cinema lovers from around the world gave us so much confidence that we thought we’d make it. But it’s not always about the film. There are multiple other factors involved. Like India doesn’t even have too much experience in campaigning for the Oscars.

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan in Homebound. Vishal Jethwa as Chandan in Homebound.

But this is the first Indian film that’s come so close to an Oscar nomination ever since Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 period sports drama Lagaan, which made the cut. Don’t you feel proud as well?

I’m very, very satisfied that we reached this far. But the sadness of a crushed hope will always go along with that. I wanted to be one of those very few actors around the world who get to award the Oscars ceremony because of their film. I manifested what to wear and what I’d say if we win.

Were you with any of your co-stars or teammates while watching the announcement?

We were watching it separately. I was with my cousin. I’d video called my family group to show them the announcement, but they assumed I’m calling them because it’s done. But that didn’t happen sadly.

Who did you reach out to from the Homebound team after the snub?

Janhvi called me later that day when she found out. We were discussing how every time we called each other, it was to congratulate each other because our film had gotten further ahead. But it wasn’t that call this time. Still, I congratulated her, but yes, I do feel sad.

What about Ishaan?

Ishaan and I haven’t even brought this topic up yet (laughs). We’re talking about something else in our group, but not that. I think we both know we don’t have to talk about it.

Going back to happier times, how was it meeting Martin Scorsese in New York? Had you watched any of his movies?

I actually watch very few movies. I feel embarrassed saying that, but I’ve accepted that’s how I am. When Ishaan told me he’s the director of so and so films, there were two of the very few Hollywood movies I’d watched. When I watched Shutter Island (2010), I’d gone mad at its plot twist. It was such an amazing film. I wanted a solo photo. I was initially hesitant how I can ask such a legend to do the namaste pose with me. But then I thought what can go wrong. At the most, he’d say no. And when would I get another chance? So, I asked him, “Sir, would you do namaste with me?” He said, “Sure, why not.” And the job was done (laughs).

Martin Scorsese and Vishal Jethwa at a New York screening of Homebound. Martin Scorsese and Vishal Jethwa at a New York screening of Homebound.

When you did Homebound with them, did Janhvi and Ishaan’s performances surprise you?

Their lives have been very different from mine. I believe it was more difficult for them to play those characters than me. My life is also not as deprived as Shoaib or Chandan, but if I have to walk 10 steps, they’d have had to walk 20. But they did those roles very well. I’d say that especially for Janhvi because the privileges and upbringing of her life were something else altogether. But the way she’s able to analyze her role and ask questions about it, that shows how rich her brain is. After all, we’re all artists, and she proved that very much. She performed better than my expectations. I’m glad she was the Sudha of my film.

Don’t you feel life experiences like the ones you’ve had also count as a privilege for an actor?

That’s more of a privilege for me. I’ve seen so much in life that I can use those enriching experiences in different ways. Also, I’ve performed characters like that, seen people like that around me in childhood, and even I’m, to an extent, like that despite being raised in Mumbai and going to better schools.

Was the absence of a parent a common talking point between you, Ishaan, and Janhvi?

Ishaan and I talked very openly about the various layers that come with the importance of a mom. I didn’t go there with Janhvi because it could be triggering. So, why put someone in that spot?