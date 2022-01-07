Vishal Dadlani tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Sadly, despite every precaution…’

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday morning shared that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram, she shared a shot of his test kit, and wrote, “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid Positive.”

Vishal also said that he has isolated himself and that his symptoms are mild. “At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he added.

As Covid-19 cases are sharply rising in the country, many from the film industry have also caught the virus. On Thursday, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Lakshmi Manchu shared their diagnosis. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus in December, alerting the industry for the possible third wave of the pandemic. India recorded 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the Omicron variant continues to raise concern.