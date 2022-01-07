scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Vishal Dadlani tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Sadly, despite every precaution…’

Vishal Dadlani joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 7, 2022 11:42:23 am
vishal dadlani tests positive for Covid-19Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of his Covid-19 home test kit on Friday. (Photo: Vishal Dadlani/Instagram)

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday morning shared that he has tested positive for Covid-19.  Taking to his Instagram, she shared a shot of his test kit, and wrote, “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid Positive.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

In Premium Now |Top 10 films of 2021 that you probably didn’t watch (but absolutely should): Geeli Pucchi to Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig

Vishal also said that he has isolated himself and that his symptoms are mild. “At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

As Covid-19 cases are sharply rising in the country, many from the film industry have also caught the virus. On Thursday, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Lakshmi Manchu shared their diagnosis. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus in December, alerting the industry for the possible third wave of the pandemic. India recorded 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the Omicron variant continues to raise concern.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement