Vishal Dadlani shaved his head at 23 after an urge to visit Tirupati; now he is an atheist

Vishal Dadlani, one half of the famous music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, is a well-known singer and composer. However, his appearances as a judge on several reality shows have also earned him a fan following for his personality and distinctive style. His completely shaved head has become an integral part of his identity, but not many know that it was a decision he made when he was just 23.

Vishal recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s double-date YouTube series, alongside singer-actor Shruti Haasan. During the conversation, he recalled the circumstances that led him to shave his head and revealed why he decided never to grow his hair back.

Speaking to the couple, Vishal said, “I shaved it at 23. I was very religious. This one day I woke up and had this extreme urge to go to Tirupati and shave my head. And I did. And then I don’t know what happened, I swore then and there that I will never keep hair.”

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A surprised Neha asked him, “But what was the reason to swear?”

Vishal replied, “I don’t know why I do these things. It is the same reason I don’t drink alcohol. I had decided in my childhood that I will never drink and I do not drink. My whole family used to drink. Social drinking was normal as I am from a Sindhi house. I just never felt like I should drink.”

His decision to give up smoking was also driven by a similar sense of determination. Recalling how he quit the habit, Vishal said, “I was a heavy smoker and I gave up instantly. Because I knew if I won’t, then I never will.”

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Vishal was very religious before becoming an atheist

Shruti Haasan, who was also part of the double date, revealed that she considers herself extremely spiritual. “I am very religious,” she said.

Neha then asked Vishal, “And you were religious, but now atheist?” Vishal agreed and explained how his experiences with different faiths eventually shaped his outlook. “I cannot reject something without trying it. So I tried a lot, I even adopted different religions and practices, tried to understand but then I realised that all of these religions are telling you to be a good human. Then why do I really need a religion?”

He also quoted poet-saint Kabir to explain his philosophy, saying, “He said you can read 1,000 books but the only thing you have to read is your own heart.”

When Vishal Dadlani dismissed wigs and hair transplants

Back in 2018, Vishal Dadlani made headlines when he dismissed the idea of wearing a wig or undergoing a hair transplant. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the singer wrote, “Chhee! Yeh wig aur hair transplant un logon ke liye hain jinko apne looks pasand nahin. I shaved my head at age 23 or 24, and never grew it back because I like myself the way I am. Way cooler than people with hair, bechaare!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

The singer also made headlines in 2018 when he showed off his shaved chin for the first time in 24 years.

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Apart from his music and television appearances, Vishal frequently makes headlines for his outspoken political views and criticism of the government and its decisions. He has also been vocal in his support for various causes, including the NEET student protests.