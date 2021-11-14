scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Vishal Dadlani reminds Kangana Ranaut about Bhagat Singh ‘so she never dares to forget’ sacrifice of freedom fighters

Vishal Dadlani took an indirect jab at Kangana Ranaut's recent inflammatory comments about Indian independence, and asked people to remind her 'strongly' about freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 14, 2021 11:54:47 am
kangana ranautVishal Dadlani expressed his displeasure over Kangana Ranaut's comments. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut, Vishal Dadlani/Instagram)

Musician Vishal Dadlani gave a quick history lesson to “the lady” who recently said that India got its independence as alms, in an apparent dig at comments made by actor Kangana Ranaut in a recent media interaction.  

Dadlani posted an Instagram note on Saturday, in which he shared a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. “Remind the lady who said our Independence was ‘bheekh,’” he wrote. Kangana is known for making inflammatory statements on social media. Her repeated disregard for Twitter’s abuse and hate speech policies were cited by the platform as grounds for her permanent suspension.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

 

Dadlani continued in his Instagram post, “The man on my t-shirt is Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, atheist, poet philosopher, Freedom Fighter, son of India, and son of a Farmer. He gave his life for our freedom, for India’s Independence at age 23, and went to the gallows with a smile and a song on his lips. Remind her of him, of Sukhdev, of Rajguru, of Ashfaqullah, and all the many thousands of others who refused to bow, refused to beg. Remind her politely, but strongly, so she never again dares to forget.” 

Also read |‘Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri’: Congress after actor’s ‘Independence was bheek’ remark

Kangana Ranaut’s comments, made at the Times Now Summit a day after she was conferred with the Padma Shri, have been widely criticised by politicians across the spectrum. She offered to return the honour if proven wrong.  

Kangana defended her statements in an Instagram Story. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.” 

