Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj slam police action against Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Boiling with anger’

After 20 days on a hunger strike, engineer, educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was taken from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. Delhi Police said Wangchuk was admitted on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court. The move, however, drew criticism from several film personalities, including Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj, who voiced their support for Wangchuk.

Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj condemn police action

Reacting to the development, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shared a video on Instagram expressing his anger over Wangchuk being taken away from the protest site. He said, “Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country. It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. I am boiling with anger.”