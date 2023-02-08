Vishal Dadlani credits Shah Rukh Khan for success of Pathaan’s music: ‘Every effort has been amplified by the fact..’

Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has delivered some of the biggest chartbusters like “Chamak Challo”, “Baby ko base”, “Dus bahane”, and “Om Shanti Om”. Their latest songs in Pathaan, “Besharam Rang” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” have become a rage. People across the world are dancing to the songs in theaters and on the streets. But this time, Vishal would give credit to Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom for this euphoria around their compositions.

Vishal and Shekhar recently elaborated on the kind of hard work, love and genuine intention that has gone into the making of Pathaan. But they also mentioned that the effort of every person got amplified because it marked Shah Rukh’s comeback to films after four years. Before Pathaan, SRK was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Shekhar said, “A lot of hard work has gone behind making this film. Genuine intention and love have translated to what the results are.” Vishal interrupted and added, “Everything contributed 10-15% but there can be no taking away from the fact that Shah Rukh Khan coming back after four years has amped up everything. It’s like when you connect an amplifier to the guitar, it changes the way the guitar sounds. Similarly, every effort that has gone into this film has been amplified by the fact that this is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.”

Pathaan has become the second highest-grosser Hindi language film after Baahubali: The Conclusion. It has earned over Rs 850 crore globally. It has also found a spot on the list of 2023’s top 10 highest-grosser worldwide.

Vishal was also all praise for the film’s director Siddharth Anand. He said, “This film was made in very tough times. Lockdowns were going on. They put heart and soul into making this film, and we put heart and soul into making its music. Siddharth gave it everything he had. You very rarely see a director put himself on line, physically and mentally. Even doing VFX during these times was not easy. But when the intention of the act is good, it reaches people.”

The music composer duo also agreed that the success of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Besharam Rang” can also be credited to SRK. “Shah Rukh Khan has fans all across the world. You see the number of people who come outside his house to wish him on his birthday..toh inn bhaisahab ka hai..so we get the advantage of that. The advantage is the songs have reached people, they love the songs and they love Shah Rukh, so double benefit,” Vishal expressed.