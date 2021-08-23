Vishal Bhardwaj’s son turns director with Tabu-Naseeruddin Shah thriller, Kuttey

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is set to make his directorial debut with Kuttey, a caper-thriller boasting of an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj, who was last seen in Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!.

Kuttey is being co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The cast and makers took to social media on Monday to make the announcement, sharing the film’s motion poster.

The intriguing poster features the primary cast without revealing their look as all the actors are shown with human body and dog head. “ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं! (Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bite),” Konkona wrote alongside the poster that also has a powerful, peppy background score.

The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while his frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal, Kuttey is currently in pre-production. It will go on floors later this year.

Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

Vishal Bhardwaj, in a statement, said that he was excited not only about collaborating with his son for the first time but also for having some of his favourite actors, whom he has worked frequently in separate films, coming together in one project.

“Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense,” Vishal said.

Talking about the cast, he added, “I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.”