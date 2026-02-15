Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why he didn’t work with Nana Patekar despite knowing him for over two decades: ‘Everyone is very scared of him’

On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, O Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj revealed how everyone in the industry is 'very scared' of Nana Patekar.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 15, 2026 12:16 PM IST
Vishal Bhardwaj on Nana PatekarVishal Bhardwaj talks about Nana Patekar on The Great Indian Kapil Show (Photo: Vishal Bhardwaj / Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Romantic action-drama O Romeo released on February 13 to mixed reviews. Recently, actors Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, and director Vishal Bhardwaj appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 to promote the film. O Romeo also features Nana Patekar in a pivotal role. During the conversation, Vishal talked about collaborating with Nana for the first time in O Romeo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

When host Kapil Sharma asked Vishal why he had not collaborated with Nana earlier, despite having known him for over two decades, the filmmaker replied, “Actually, it’s my mistake. I had never taken a role like this to him before. Everyone is very scared of Nana Patekar, even though he is a very soft-hearted person. Nana has been quite upset with me over not working with him. He would catch me anywhere and remind me that he is Nana Patekar, an actor, and ask when I will cast him. I used to find it very embarrassing, but finally we worked together, and it took me some time.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar threw ‘holy tantrum’ over chappals, threatened filmmaker after feeling sidelined by Om Puri, Shabana Azmi: ‘You’re safe because you’re a woman, otherwise…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) 

Later, Kapil Sharma remarked that Nana Patekar rarely makes public appearances and has yet to feature on his show. In a lighter vein, he quipped that these days, news of Nana walking out tends to go more viral than news of him attending an event. Kapil was referring to the recent O Romeo trailer launch, where Nana had reportedly arrived on time but was allegedly kept waiting for over an hour by the film’s team. The veteran actor reportedly lost his temper and exited the event before it began.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment) 

Also Read | Nana Patekar walks out of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo trailer launch as he’s kept waiting for 90 minutes; Vishal Bharadwaj calls him a ‘bully’

At the trailer launch, Vishal Bhardwaj addressed this incident and said, “Nana has left the event, yet I would like to speak about him. Nana is like the naughtiest child in a classroom — the kid who bullies people and also entertains the most. I have known Nana for 27 years, but this is the first time we have worked together. If he had been here, it would have been great. But because we made him wait for an hour, he stood up in his signature style and left the event. We didn’t feel bad about it because we know this is what makes Nana, Nana Patekar.”

About O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah, and Avinash Tiwary. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has recorded a net collection of Rs 20.75 crore in its first two days.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
The 'Vaseegara' girl who vanished: Why the early 2000s South Indian star walked away from fame
Reema Sen
Canada distributor confirms Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan won't hit screens before May
Vijay Thalapathy in Jana Nayagan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
boycott of an anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi worker, dalit community, dalit community discrimination, dalit discrimination, boycott of an anganwadi worker, Indian express news, current affairs
Every day she cycles to work, waits for kids who never show up — because she is Dalit
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
deficiency
'She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about': Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Must Read
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
'She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about': Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains
deficiency
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement