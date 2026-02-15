Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why he didn’t work with Nana Patekar despite knowing him for over two decades: ‘Everyone is very scared of him’

Romantic action-drama O Romeo released on February 13 to mixed reviews. Recently, actors Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, and director Vishal Bhardwaj appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 to promote the film. O Romeo also features Nana Patekar in a pivotal role. During the conversation, Vishal talked about collaborating with Nana for the first time in O Romeo.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Vishal why he had not collaborated with Nana earlier, despite having known him for over two decades, the filmmaker replied, “Actually, it’s my mistake. I had never taken a role like this to him before. Everyone is very scared of Nana Patekar, even though he is a very soft-hearted person. Nana has been quite upset with me over not working with him. He would catch me anywhere and remind me that he is Nana Patekar, an actor, and ask when I will cast him. I used to find it very embarrassing, but finally we worked together, and it took me some time.”