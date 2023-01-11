scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Vishal Bhardwaj misses close friend Irrfan Khan in ‘every film’: ‘When I see good cinema…’

Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj had worked on multiple films together, including Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf.

irrfanIrrfan Khan with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Haider sets. (Photo: Vishal/Instagram)
Vishal Bhardwaj misses close friend Irrfan Khan in 'every film': 'When I see good cinema…'
Late actor Irrfan Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a special bond. When Irrfan died in April 2020, Bhardwaj was one of his few friends from the industry to make it to the funeral during the height of the pandemic.

Recently, the director, who is bankrolling his son Aasmaan’s debut film Kuttey, was asked about his collaboration with Irrfan. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bhardwaj said that he misses Irrfan not only on his own sets, but every time he watches a good movie.

“You miss Irrfan in every film. Every film I see, I make, when I see good cinema I miss Irrfan. That is the biggest loss, personal loss to me, and I think for the whole industry,” said Vishal.

At the time of his death, Vishal Bhardwaj had posted on his social media handles that it will take him some time to absorb Irrfan’s untimely death: “I feared that he would be gone much before his time but didn’t expect that it will be so devastating and ravaging to me personally. It feels as if I am torn into two parts. A part of me has died with him.” Bhardwaj even shared a screenplay he had written on his relationship with the actor called Irrfan and I.

Also Read |Virat Kohli shares Irrfan Khan’s quote on fame being a disease after Vrindavan video: ‘One day I’ll want to be free…’

Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan had worked on a slew of successful films, right from both their breakout works in the beloved Macbeth adaptation Maqbool, as well as Hamlet’s desi adaptation in the Kashmir-set Haider. Besides this, they joined hands on 7 Khoon Maaf, as well as his production venture Talvar, which was helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Irrfan last starred in English Medium, which also featured Radhika Madan.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 14:49 IST
