Vishal Bhardwaj praises Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait: ‘Took me back to my Meerut days’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is all praise for Umesh Bisht directorial Pagglait, which released on Netflix on March 26. On Monday via Twitter, Vishal called it “a nuanced film.” He said while watching it, he went back to his “Meerut days.”

Praising the cast, the filmmaker wrote, “Watched #Pagglait – loved it. Such a nuanced film. Took me back to my Meerut days. Lovely work by everyone SheebaChaddha @ranaashutosh10 #RaghuvirYadav @neeleshmisra @rajeshtailang @SayaniGupta @RuchikaaKapoor @guneetm @umeshbist and of course the brilliant @sanyamalhotra07”.

In response to the filmmaker’s tweet, Sayani Gupta wrote, “Thank you so much sir! This is so special coming from you. Lots of love!” Producer Guneet Monga also commented on Vishal’s post. She wrote, “We love you sir so so much. thank you soo much !! This just means everything to us”

Sanya Malhotra received heaps of praises for Pagglait, a satire-comedy that follows the story of a young widow Sandhya (Sanya’s character) and how she finally learns to take over her life and make decisions for herself while juggling with her family’s way to deal with her husband’s death.

Interestingly, Sanya and Vishal have previously worked together in Pataakha, a 2018 release. While the film received mixed reactions, Sanya and Radhika Madan were praised for the portrayal of their respective roles.

On the work front, Sanya has Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Love Hostel to her credit. Both the films will stream on Netflix.