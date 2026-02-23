‘It’s in our DNA’: Why Vishal Bhardwaj invokes the Mahabharata to defend violence in Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo

Vishal Bharadwaj's films like Maqbool, and Haider had their share of 'mar dhaad', but it never stuck out like a sore thumb because of the engaging story.

By: ANI
4 min readMumbaiFeb 23, 2026 02:30 PM IST
O'Romeo director Vishal BharadwajO'Romeo director Vishal Bharadwaj was asked how much violence is too much in films.
Make us preferred source on Google

In the last five to six years, cinema has changed dramatically. There has been a clear shift towards films driven by mass appeal and heightened violence. The success of projects like Animal, Marco, and Dhurandhar indicates that the audience of today has high tolerance for violence, provided they are engaged by the story. But the question remains: how much violence is too much? The same question was posed in front of Vishal Bharadwaj during his interview with ANI. Bharadwaj is known to showcase violence and bloodshed with an aesthetic lens. Films like Maqbool, and Haider had their share of ‘mar dhaad’, but it never stuck out like a sore thumb because of the engaging story.

Bharadwaj, whose latest release O’Romeo also features several violent scenes, said that on a personal level he has no issue with violence. He even cited the ‘Mahabharata’ to make his point.

Also read | Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh’s home in BTS clip, requests singer not to quit playback singing: ‘Hum log ka kya hoga?’

“Normalise se zyada mujhe lag raha hai ki bahut explicit ho gaya hai violence which is fine for me, personally. I very often I say ki we are the race who is born out of Mahabharat. Aur Mahabharat ka jo violence hai wo unimaginable hai. aur itna graphic hai violence of Mahabharat ki jiski koi hadh nahi hai. Jismein jo killings hain aur jis ras ke saath aur pyaar ke saath usko original Mahabharat mein depict kiya gaya hai. So we are born out of that… humare DNA mein hai wo violence ka element. (The violence has become extremely explicit. Personally, I am fine with that. I often say that we are a civilization born out of the Mahabharata. And the scale of violence in the Mahabharata is unimaginable…that element of violence exists in our DNA.) He also drew parallels with internationally acclaimed filmmakers like Wong Kar-wai and Quentin Tarantino, who are widely recognised for their distinctive and bold portrayal of violence in cinema.

“Aur ek poetic violence ek cheez hoti hai. Jaise meri film mein bahut jagah references hain… jismein blood jaise udta hai paani ke andar…Toh wo uske bahut saare references hain. Ek Wong Kar-wai ki film hai… Wong Kar-wai ne jis tareeke se kiya hai, Tarantino ne jis tareeke se kiya hai. Toh wo bhi apne aap mein, you know, ek poetic violence hota hai. Aur meri film (O’ Romeo) mein mere characters gangsters hain. They are not poets and not managers. So we have to show the violence. And if you are not talking in terms of the contemporary language of the contemporary filmmaking which is happening around you, then you start feeling dated. Par usmein aesthetics bhi rakhne ki zarurat hoti hai,” Bhardwaj mentioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vishal Bhardwaj (@vishalrbhardwaj)

Bhardwaj also maintained that as long as cinema reflects the violence that is already present in society, its depiction on screen should not be considered problematic.

“Aur ek baat hai hamari society mein abhi jis tarah ka, jis level ka violence exist karta hai aur chal raha hai, toh usmein agar screen pe bhi dikh jaaye toh koi burai nahi hai. And it’s an adult film (O’ Romeo) (Also given the kind and level of violence that currently exists and continues in our society, there is nothing wrong if it is shown on screen as well),” he said.

Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine’s Week.

Apart from the lead pair, the movie also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine dance to Dhurandhar song at wedding reception
Shefali Bagga posts a picture with newlyweds Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan from their Delhi reception.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
deepak
'Mohammad' Deepak, defender of Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: 'Will take membership in my gym'
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement