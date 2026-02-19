‘Poor critics’: Vishal Bhardwaj hits back at detractors of O’Romeo, reveals why he thanked Aamir Khan in the film

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has reunited with Shahid Kapoor for the fourth time in O Romeo, which hit theatres last weekend. The film, however, opened to mixed reviews, drawing criticism for what some called an inert love story and excessive violence. Despite the divided critical reception, Vishal remains unfazed.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the director said he is immensely proud of the film and confident about its success. “Poor critics who have spoken negatively, I have to say this even if it breaks their hearts, whether they liked it or not, this film is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am not ashamed of anything at all. I am extremely happy and proud of the violence and the love story I have created in this film.”