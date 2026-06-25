Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani join Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in Oscars voting panel

The Academy has extended invitations to 529 film professionals, including actors, producers, directors, documentary and short filmmakers, writers, film editors, costume designers, musicians, casting directors, cinematographers, makeup artists and hairstylists, visual effects and production technology professionals, production designers, sound designers, and marketing and public relations executives. Among the invitees there are 95 Oscar nominees, including 21 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award recipients. The membership, which gives individuals the opportunity to vote in Academy Awards, is an acclaimed recognition. Once again, several members from Indian cinema received invitations.

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bharadwaj, editor Deepa Bhatia, costume designer Eka Lakhani are among the Indian film professionals who have become Oscar voters, after being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Other notable Indian personalities in the Oscar voters list include, casting director Dilip Shankar, National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad, animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and technology experts Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, and visual effects professionals Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.