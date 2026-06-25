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Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani join Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in Oscars voting panel
Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bharadwaj, editor Deepa Bhatia, costume designer Eka Lakhani are among the Indian film professionals who have become Oscar voters, after being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The Academy has extended invitations to 529 film professionals, including actors, producers, directors, documentary and short filmmakers, writers, film editors, costume designers, musicians, casting directors, cinematographers, makeup artists and hairstylists, visual effects and production technology professionals, production designers, sound designers, and marketing and public relations executives. Among the invitees there are 95 Oscar nominees, including 21 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award recipients. The membership, which gives individuals the opportunity to vote in Academy Awards, is an acclaimed recognition. Once again, several members from Indian cinema received invitations.
Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bharadwaj, editor Deepa Bhatia, costume designer Eka Lakhani are among the Indian film professionals who have become Oscar voters, after being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Other notable Indian personalities in the Oscar voters list include, casting director Dilip Shankar, National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad, animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and technology experts Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, and visual effects professionals Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.
The list also features prominent Hollywood celebrities like actors Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Julia Garner, Josh O’Connor, Paddy Considine, Simu Liu, Anthony Ramos, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Bill Skarsgard, Wood Harris, Stephen Fry, Josh Gad, Lily Rabe, Jenny Slate and Mathieu Amalric.
Membership in the Academy is considered one of the highest recognitions in the global film industry. Once the professionals accept the invite, they will become eligible to vote in different Oscar categories. The members can help in choosing nominees and winners for future Oscar ceremonies.
ALSO READ | Oscars 2027: India’s traditional selection process for Academy Awards might get disrupted by new rules
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, “We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”
If all 529 invitees accept their invitations, the Academy’s membership will increase to 11,319 members, including 10,338 voting members. As per Academy numbers, the 2026 invitee list has 42 per cent women, 56 per cent members from underrepresented communities and 53 per cent individuals from 60 countries and territories outside the US.
Oscars 2027
According to Variety, the 99th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will honour movies released during the 2026 calendar year. While the official broadcast and streaming partners for India have not been announced yet, the livestream was available on JioHotstar this year. Conan O’Brien, who hosted the awards in 2025 and 2026, will be hosting the 2027 ceremony as well.
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