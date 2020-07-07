Vishal Bhardwaj’s Dhoop Aane Do: A soulful track

Vishal Bhardwaj announced the launch of VB Music on July 2. (Photo: Instagram/vishalbhardwaj) Vishal Bhardwaj announced the launch of VB Music on July 2. (Photo: Instagram/vishalbhardwaj)

Filmmaker-musician Vishal Bhardwaj has released “Dhoop Aane Do”, the first song from his newly launched music label, VB Music. The soft, soulful track, crooned by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, has been penned by veteran lyricist Gulzar.

“Dhoop Aane Do” has been composed during the lockdown with all the artistes recording portions from their homes. The video of “Dhoop Aane Do” moves from the poignant stills of the underprivileged, who have been severely hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, to those of musicians playing instruments.

Last week, Vishal Bhardwaj announced the launch of VB Music, under which he would be creating independent music.

“I have always said that I became a director so that I could keep the music director in me alive. Films have their restrictions, conditions and characters… and so, there are many songs that cannot be a part of films. So, with my music label, VB Music, I will try to bring such songs to you. My effort is to release one song every month,” Vishal had said in a video.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have had a long-standing partnership, with the lyricist penning songs for his film albums like Maqbool, Haider, Ek Thi Daayan, Ishqiya and Kaminey.

