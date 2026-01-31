‘Take back your sanyaas’: Vishal Bhardwaj calls Arijit Singh’s retirement ‘unfair’, shares clip of jamming with him. Watch

Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a video of him jamming with Arijit Singh for the last time, expressing his disappointment over the singer’s retirement.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiJan 31, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Vishal BhardwajArijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Vishal Bhardwaj, Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Arijit Singh surprised everyone on Tuesday evening when he first took to his private X account and later confirmed on his official Instagram handle that he is retiring from playback singing. Since the announcement, not only his fans and well-wishers but also people within the film industry have expressed their sadness over the news, lamenting that a voice like his will no longer be heard in movies. Joining the list of mourners is filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has extensively collaborated with Arijit as a music composer. Together, they have delivered gems such as “Yeh Ishq Hai”, “Alvida”, “Dil Dushman”, and “Na Hosh Chale”, among many others.

More recently, the duo collaborated on Vishal’s forthcoming film O’Romeo, whose new song sung by Arijit, “Hum To Tere Hi Liye The”, has already become a chartbuster. Vishal shared a reel on his Instagram account showing the two jamming on another song from O’Romeo. In the clip, Vishal can be seen singing the scratch track of a song while Arijit, recording the video, hums along. Vishal accompanied the post with the caption: “Hey Arijit. Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair… #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shared post on Time

Interestingly, the lyrics of the song Vishal is singing goes like: “Mujhe darr lagta hai tu jaane waala hai” (I am afraid you are going away). On his private X account, Arijit addressed his decision, clarifying that it was not made impulsively. “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons, plus I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage,” he wrote. Opening up further about his creative restlessness, Arijit candidly spoke about his need for change. “One of the reasons is simple: I get bored pretty quickly, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and performing them on stage. So here is the thing—I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.” The singer also expressed his desire to make space for fresh voices in the industry, signaling that his decision may be as much about the future of Hindi film music as it is about his own journey. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he added.

Also Read | In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there

Is Arijit Singh stepping into film direction?

Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with speculation about Arijit’s next move. Netizens on Reddit and other platforms are pondering whether he might step into film direction. While nothing has been confirmed by Arijit himself, filmmaker Anurag Basu told BBC Hindi that the singer has always been inclined to explore life behind the camera. “The world was in shock after learning about Arijit Singh’s decision, but I was not at all surprised or shocked. I have known him for a long time and feel he is very talented and wishes to do more apart from singing,” Basu said. He recalled an anecdote from the sets of Barfi, revealing that Arijit had once expressed interest in assisting him on set. “He asked me to make him an assistant in Barfi.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Mayasabha
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji’s film lags behind Yami Gautam’s Article 370
Mardaani 3
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
chicken soup
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement