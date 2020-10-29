Virat’s gesture of asking Anushka if she’s eaten is winning hearts, watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January next year. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

There’s a reason why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are called adorable by their fans. A viral video shows Virat caring for Anushka, even while he is on the field. The couple is expecting their first baby in January next year.

The video is from the recent IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While Virat is on the field, Anushka, dressed in red, is seen cheering for her husband from the stands. Further in the video, the cricketer is seen asking his wife if she is fine. The caring husband also gestures at the mom-to-be if she has eaten food. With a broad smile and thumbs up, the blushing wife assures him that everything is well with her. The sweet exchange of the popular celebrity couple has been winning hearts on social media.

A fan posted the video with the caption, “They both are meant to be 🥺❤️how cute nd pure they are !! Full of love and Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma , plz take care of yourself ma’am !! Love and respect @imVkohli captain.”

Anushka Sharma has tagged along with Virat Kohli who is in UAE for the Indian Premier League. She has been seen at the stadium on multiple occasions cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In an interview with Danish Sait for RCB’s YouTube show Bold Diaries, Kohli said that the couple was “over the moon” ever since they came to know about “the third member joining the clan.”

“It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan,” the Indian skipper and RCB captain shared.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently produced acclaimed projects Pataal Lok and Bulbbul.

