Virat Kohli sketches his idea of freedom with Anushka Sharma and Vamika: ‘Three of us, and a house in the hills…’

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli are considered one of India’s power couples. Their photos and mellowed social media PDA never fails to bring joy to fans. Recently, Virat sent fans into a flutter as he drew out his dream world, which features a life in the hills along with his wife and daughter Vamika.

Virat Kolhi explains what he drew as his idea of freedom.

At the ongoing IPL, Virat sat down for a fun chat with their team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mr Nags, aka Danish Sait. The interview was shared by Virat’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore on their social media on Wednesday. “Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags (a character created by RCB to interview their players) tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years,” the caption read.

During the chat, at one point Virat was handed a sketch-pen and a sheet of paper and was asked to draw what his idea of freedom is, and what freedom means to him.

With childlike enthusiasm, Virat drew hills, a flowing stream, as well as a cosy little home with three stick figures that seem to be sitting by the river bed. When he was asked to explain his drawing, Virat said, “That’s us.. three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”

In the same interview Virat laughed at his recent performance as the interviewer asked him about his ‘pet ducks’. He also laughed and clutched his head as Danish sang a parody version of “Old Macdonald had a farm”. Anushka shared this interview on Instagram and praised her husband for his ability to laugh at himself.

Anushka and Virat, who welcomed Vamika last year, are rather protective parents, and have kept her away from any kind of media glare. Once, when Vamika’s pictures had gone viral during the One Day International series between India and South Africa, the couple had put out a statement, which read: “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”

On the work front, Anushka is busy with her film Chakda Xpress, a sports drama. This marks her comeback to films after over four years.