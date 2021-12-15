Virat Kohli refuses to let go of Anushka Sharma as they celebrate fourth wedding anniversary with brothers and buddies. See picture

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with family and friends. Anushka’s Clean Slate Filmz colleague Saurabh Malhotra shared a picture from the get-together, which showed Virat holding Anushka by the waist, as they posed with the others.

Anushka wore a white dress and a big smile on her face, while Virat appeared to be wearing a black sweatshirt. They were joined by their dog, Dude, and their respective brothers, Vikas Kohli and Karnesh Sharma.

Both Anushka and Virat had celebrated their wedding anniversary with posts on social media. Sharing a bunch of pictures of them, Anushka had written, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.”

Virat had also shared a few pictures, one of which included their daughter Vamika. He had written, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed daughter Vamika earlier this year. The couple spent several months in the UK this year, where Virat was playing back-to-back tournaments. Anushka has been away from the big screen since 2018, but has been active as a producer.