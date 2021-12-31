scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Virat Kohli waves at Anushka Sharma, Vamika after Centurion Test win. Watch video

As Virat Kohli celebrated the Centurion Test win, wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were seen cheering for him from the stands. In a viral video, the cricketer is seen waving happily back at them.

December 31, 2021 5:56:00 pm
virat kohli, anushka sharmaVirat Kohli waved at daughter Vamika at the stand after winning test with South Africa,

Virat Kohli and his boys on Thursday beat South Africa in the test match at Centurion Park in Pretoria by 113 runs. And while the squad celebrated, the captain also found a moment to wave at his wife and daughter as they cheered for him. In a video that’s now gone viral, Virat is seen happily waving at Anushka Sharma and Vamika who were in the stands.

The mommy-daughter pair was seen at the stadium on day 4 and 5 of the match. Earlier, few fan clubs had even shared a picture of Anushka with Vamika sitting on her lap. Respecting Virat-Anushka’s demand to not reveal Vamika’s face, they used a heart emoji on her face.

 

 

 

 

The couple has often requested paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika. Recently, when the couple was travelling to South Africa, Virat had approached paparazzi and requested them to not take photos of Vamika. Later, Anushka thanked them for their cooperation.

On the work front Anushka Sharma is said to make her comeback soon. A source told us, “Anushka is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects. Two of them being are big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. We can expect these announcements to happen early next year.”

Photos |Anushka Sharma is ‘enjoying’ a view of Virat Kohli, from the stands and from across the table

“Anushka’s new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focusing on her acting career and wants to be part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining,” added the source.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 release Zero, where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

