Inspired by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli follows strict vegetarian diet: ‘He was a foodie’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss a chance to melt their fans’ hearts with their adorable chemistry, often serving couple goals. Although the two have been married for almost a decade now, Virat and Anushka remain each other’s biggest cheerleaders and still prefer to spend their free time together over anything else.

While Virat has always taken fitness seriously as an athlete, it was, however, Anushka who introduced him to a lifestyle he now considers one of the best decisions he ever made. Interestingly, it was Anushka who inspired him to adopt a vegetarian diet. Although he initially made the switch for health reasons, Virat later noted that it eventually made him feel like he should have done it much earlier.

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Celebrity chef reveals Virat Kohli’s journey to ‘zero body fat’

Now, even at 37, Virat Kohli is in excellent form, as demonstrated by his total of 675 runs in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Celebrity chef Arun Chauhan, who has worked closely with top cricketers, recently revealed how the former all-format captain of the Indian cricket team stays in shape even as he approaches his 40s.

Noting that Virat is a massive fan of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Arun pointed out that the cricketer is following the latter’s path to create a body with “zero fat.” During an appearance on Vaarun Tiwari’s podcast, Arun shared, “He used to eat non-veg earlier. He loved Chole bhature and Rajma Chawal a lot. Even when he stayed at hotels, he mostly ate such dishes. He didn’t follow any diet strictly and used to eat absolutely anything. He was a complete foodie.”

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From Chole Bhature to Tofu: How Virat Kohli’s eating habits changed

However, the celebrity chef noted that Virat Kohli’s eating habits have changed drastically over the years. “He first became a vegetarian and then started adopting a slightly vegan lifestyle, giving up dairy products. Instead of paneer, he eats tofu. Besides, he eats salads, sprouts, pulses and English vegetables like lettuce,” Arun added.

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Although many describe Virat as a vegan, he himself has never claimed that label, and in 2021, he even dismissed such claims. “I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained that I’m a vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want),” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. (Credit: Facebook/@virat.kohli) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. (Credit: Facebook/@virat.kohli)

How Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli ‘a new lease on life’

However, the iconic cricketer has time and again explained how Anushka Sharma inspired him to become a vegetarian and the positive effects it has had on him ever since. For those who may not know, Anushka first turned vegetarian in 2015, and Virat followed suit a few years later.

“Anushka has given me a new lease on life. I was not the most understanding or balanced person before I met her. She has inspired me to be a better human being and I feel blessed to spend my life with the most amazing woman I know,” Virat Kohli told Vogue in a 2020 interview.

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“Anushka has been a vegetarian for four years, while I turned to it two years ago for health reasons. I can never eat meat again because of her love for animals — it made me look at things differently,” Virat added.

Later, during an Instagram Live, he referred to it as the “best decision” he ever made. “It made me feel why I didn’t do it before,” the cricketer said.

Disclaimer: This article discusses celebrity diets and personal wellness choices for informational purposes. While adapting to a vegetarian lifestyle has personal benefits, individual nutritional needs vary, and this coverage is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet or fitness regimen.