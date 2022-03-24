Virat Kohli uses Anushka Sharma’s hair clips to fix wires at home, leaves her fuming. Watch

Trust Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to keep entertaining fans with their cute chemistry on social media. In a recent commercial, the power couple came together to shoot for an interior design company and showed that the cricketer has a second career as an actor awaiting him.

The video opens with Anushka worried about all her hair clips gone missing. We then find out it’s Virat, dressed up as a Sikh man, who has used all his wife’s clips to fix up all the wires at home. As an irritated Anushka pulls out one to put on her hair, the loose wires fall down leaving her husband disappointed.

Tagging the home interior company, the Bollywood star captioned the post, “For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip. Thankfully @livspace interiors are not just stunning but smart too.”

Fans were excited to see Anushka and Virat‘s new video that depicts the story of probably every married couple’s domestic crisis. They were quick to drop heart and love-struck emojis on the post. A few fans also could not have enough of Virat’s new avatar as they wrote, “Cutest sardar ever” and “The pagdi suits you” on the video.

A few days back, Anushka decided to step down from Clean Slate Filmz, the production company she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma back in 2013. In a statement shared on her social media pages, the actor shared she is now going to dedicate time to her “first love” — acting.

“Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting!,” a part of her statement read.

Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for sports drama Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film will see her stepping into the shoes of popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It’s her first project after 2018 release Zero, and also her comeback after becoming a mother. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.