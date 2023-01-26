Virat Kohli smiles sheepishly as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho..?’

The rumours of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill have been going around for quite some time now. Recently, the spectators at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, where India was playing its third ODI against New Zealand, teased Gill by shouting Sara’s name.

A viral video from India’s third ODI, which was played on January 24, has fans shouting, “Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho.. (Sara should be our sister-in-law)”. The video was shot when the Indian cricket team was fielding against New Zealand.

Another video from the same match has captured former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s reaction to fans teasing Gill. From the video, it seems like the gesture of fans was entertaining Kohli. He was smiling as he looked towards the spectators near the boundary rope who were taking Sara’s name. As the video was shared on social media, a Twitter user commented on Kohli’s reaction and wrote, “He smiled because he has gone through this too 🤣.”

A few were also confused if the chants were for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar or were they hinting at the romance brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Gill. A comment on the video read, “Sara ok, but Ali Khan ya tendulkar ??” Another asked, “Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan?”

This is not the first time that Shubman Gill has been teased with Sara’s name on the ground. Earlier, fans chanted ‘Sara Sara’ during a match against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Last year, the cricketer had sparked rumours of him dating the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor during an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa. He was asked if he was dating Sara and he replied, “Maybe.” Sonam pressed him further, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” and Shubman replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”