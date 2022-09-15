Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed, lovely photos with Anushka Sharma: ‘Beautiful mornings’

Beloved celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are getting to spend some quality time with each other in UK.

While the actor has been sharing updates from UK quite frequently on her social media, her husband and cricketer Virat too shared a photo from the country.

The caption of the photo, featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, read, “Beautiful mornings.” The sun shone brightly in the background as Virat and Anushka, dressed in dark tones, looked all loved up in the image. Fans rushed to drop lovely comments in the comments section of the photo. While several of them commented with heart emojis, one user wrote, “You’re all looking gorgeous.” Yet another person commented, “My love for life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat also met Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor Anshul Chauhan in UK. Anshul couldn’t believe that the moment was actually happening and shared images from the meet on her Instagram. Her caption read, “Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here 😆 Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma ❤️.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Netflix’s Chakda Xpress, which she is currently shooting in the UK.