scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed, lovely photos with Anushka Sharma: ‘Beautiful mornings’

Virat Kohli also met Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor Anshul Chauhan in UK. Anshul couldn't believe that the moment was actually happening and shared images from the meet on her Instagram.

Anushka Sharma and Virat KohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in London. (Photo: Virat/Instagram)

Beloved celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are getting to spend some quality time with each other in UK.

While the actor has been sharing updates from UK quite frequently on her social media, her husband and cricketer Virat too shared a photo from the country.

The caption of the photo, featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, read, “Beautiful mornings.” The sun shone brightly in the background as Virat and Anushka, dressed in dark tones, looked all loved up in the image. Fans rushed to drop lovely comments in the comments section of the photo. While several of them commented with heart emojis, one user wrote, “You’re all looking gorgeous.” Yet another person commented, “My love for life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat also met Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor Anshul Chauhan in UK. Anshul couldn’t believe that the moment was actually happening and shared images from the meet on her Instagram. Her caption read, “Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here 😆 Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma ❤️.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Netflix’s Chakda Xpress, which she is currently shooting in the UK.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 11:07:42 am
Next Story

Govt working to enhance infrastructure for engineering studies: PM Modi on Engineer’s Day

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kriti Sanon celebrates Filmfare win with family and friends in France
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement