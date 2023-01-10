Virat Kohli shares Irrfan Khan’s quote on fame being a disease after Vrindavan video: ‘One day I’ll want to be free…’

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared a poignant quote on fame by late actor Irrfan Khan on the latter’s birth anniversary. The same image was also shared by his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Irrfan had passed away in April 2020 after battling a terminal disease.

“Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough,” Kohli’s Instagram story read. He had also posted a video on Instagram where Hollywood star Tom Hanks could be heard giving his take on how to deal with life when it throws some curveballs at you.

(Photo: Virat/Instagram) (Photo: Virat/Instagram)

“I wish I had known ‘this too shall pass’. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you,” Tom Hanks could be heard saying in the video posted by the cricketer.

Virat Kohli could be hinting at the viral video of himself, his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, which was shared online where they could be seen visiting an ashram in Vrindavan. While the media blurred the face of their daughter, many users reposted the clip without editing it.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January, 2021.