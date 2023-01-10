scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Virat Kohli shares Irrfan Khan’s quote on fame being a disease after Vrindavan video: ‘One day I’ll want to be free…’

Virat Kohli could be hinting at the viral video of himself, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, which was shared online where they could be seen visiting an ashram in Vrindavan.

irrfan khanVirat Kohli shared a quote by the late Irrfan on his social media. (Photo: Virat, Irrfan/Instagram)

Cricketer Virat Kohli  shared a poignant quote on fame by late actor Irrfan Khan on the latter’s birth anniversary. The same image was also shared by his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Irrfan had passed away in April 2020 after battling a terminal disease.

“Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough,” Kohli’s Instagram story read. He had also posted a video on Instagram where Hollywood star Tom Hanks could be heard giving his take on how to deal with life when it throws some curveballs at you.

irrfan khan (Photo: Virat/Instagram)

“I wish I had known ‘this too shall pass’. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you,” Tom Hanks could be heard saying in the video posted by the cricketer.

Also Read |Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma hold daughter Vamika’s hands in a stunning photo from vacation: ‘Rabba bakshiyan tu…’

Virat Kohli could be hinting at the viral video of himself, his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, which was shared online where they could be seen visiting an ashram in Vrindavan. While the media blurred the face of their daughter, many users reposted the clip without editing it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January, 2021.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:17 IST
Next Story

‘Heights of negligence’: Plane takes off without taking over 50 passengers in Bengaluru

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close