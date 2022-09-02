Virat Kohli shares gorgeous photo of his ‘world’ Anushka Sharma, fans say ‘Virushka is the meaning of true love’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli often expresses his love for his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in public. When she is in the stands, he makes sure to address her presence in some way or another. And, on social media, he often leaves romantic messages for her. On Friday, Kohli took to social media to, once again, express his love for Anushka.

Kohli shared a vibrant picture of the Chakda Xpress star. In the photo, she is seen smiling while posing for the camera. She is dressed in a black outfit. The cricketer captioned the post by using the globe and heart emojis. He wrote, “My 🌎❤️.”

Kohli’s post got a love from his fans and followers. Australian cricketer David Warner also left a comment on the post. He wrote, “Lucky man mate.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A few also praised Anushka’s look. A comment read, “Sundar sundar.” Another Instagram user added, “😍 gorgeous ❤️.” A Virushka fan commented, “Virushka is the meaning of true love ❤️”.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the release of her next, a sports drama titled Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on Netflix.

Earlier, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat Kohli often discuss her prep for the film. “Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she said.