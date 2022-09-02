scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Virat Kohli shares gorgeous photo of his ‘world’ Anushka Sharma, fans say ‘Virushka is the meaning of true love’

Virat Kohli often puts up romantic posts for Anushka Sharma on social media. Here's what he posted on his social media on Friday.

virat anushkaVirat Kohli showers love on Anushka Sharma in his latest social media post. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli often expresses his love for his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in public. When she is in the stands, he makes sure to address her presence in some way or another. And, on social media, he often leaves romantic messages for her. On Friday, Kohli took to social media to, once again, express his love for Anushka.

Kohli shared a vibrant picture of the Chakda Xpress star. In the photo, she is seen smiling while posing for the camera. She is dressed in a black outfit. The cricketer captioned the post by using the globe and heart emojis. He wrote, “My 🌎❤️.”

Also read |Virat Kohli sketches his idea of freedom with Anushka Sharma, Vamika: ‘Three of us, and a house in the hills…’

Kohli’s post got a love from his fans and followers. Australian cricketer David Warner also left a comment on the post. He wrote, “Lucky man mate.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A few also praised Anushka’s look. A comment read, “Sundar sundar.” Another Instagram user added, “😍 gorgeous ❤️.” A Virushka fan commented, “Virushka is the meaning of true love ❤️”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

On the film front, Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the release of her next, a sports drama titled Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

Earlier, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat Kohli often discuss her prep for the film. “Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:33:53 pm
Next Story

Noida court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in Gangster Act case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
What Kerala HC needs to take on board: Marriage, its place in society are not unchanging

What Kerala HC needs to take on board: Marriage, its place in society are not unchanging

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement