Virat Kohli shares a super-adorable picture with ‘rock’ Anushka Sharma, see here

November 21, 2021 11:44:58 am
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, or Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them, posed together for a cute new photo that the cricketer shared on Instagram on Sunday. “My rock ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.
Earlier this month, Anushka had written a loving and emotional note on Kohli’s birthday (November 5). She had shared an adorable picture of them together.
Beside the picture, she wrote, “Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you.”
“Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!” Anushka added.
She recently also opened up about their daughter Vamika in an interview with Grazia magazine. She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”
Anushka has been on a sabbatical from acting for quite some time. She was last seen on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018’s Zero. She also made a special appearance in 2020’s Angrezi Medium.
