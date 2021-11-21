Virat Kohli shares a super-adorable picture with ‘rock’ Anushka Sharma, see here

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, or Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them, posed together for a cute new photo that the cricketer shared on Instagram on Sunday. “My rock ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares photo in neon swimsuit, Virat Kohli is lovestruck

Earlier this month, Anushka had written a loving and emotional note on Kohli’s birthday (November 5). She had shared an adorable picture of them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Beside the picture, she wrote, “Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you.”

“Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!” Anushka added.

She recently also opened up about their daughter Vamika in an interview with Grazia magazine. She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

Anushka has been on a sabbatical from acting for quite some time. She was last seen on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018’s Zero. She also made a special appearance in 2020’s Angrezi Medium.