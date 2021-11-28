Virat Kohli says he is ‘at home anywhere’ with Anushka Sharma besides him, treats fans to an adorable picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. On Sunday evening, the Indian cricketer treated his fans to an adorable photo. In the photo, both Virat and Anushka, who have their back facing the camera, are seen enjoying the scenic view. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Virat wrote he is ‘at home anywhere’ with Anushka besides him.

“With you by my side, I am at home anywhere,” Virat wrote and ended the caption with a heart emoji. As soon as he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages.

This is Virat Kohli’s second post for Anushka Sharma in last one week. Last week, he shared a selfie that featured himself and Anushka. While he had his eyebrows raised, Anushka made a goofy-face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Virat called Anushka his “rock”.

Earlier this month, Anushka also shared a post wishing Virat on his birthday. Sharing a picture, she wrote how Virat is “made of honest and guts of steel”.

“I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you,” the caption read.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika earlier this year.

While Virat wrapped up the T20 World Cup recently, Anushka is slowly getting back to work.