Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma was flooded with phone calls after India’s win against Pakistan: ‘She was over the moon’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli played a winning knock in India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. After winning the match, Virat called his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who was “over the moon”.

After the match, Virat shared with broadcasters how Anushka was receiving calls after India won against Pakistan. People called the Zero actor to express their happiness and congratulate her for Virat’s performance.

The cricketer shared, “I spoke to my wife Anushka. She was over the moon. She just told me one thing, ‘People are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don’t know what to do.’ So I don’t realise what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field.”

India’s four-wicket win against Pakistan had Anushka Sharma celebrating wildly in her room. After the match, she had written an appreciative post for Virat Kohli where she mentioned how he has brought happiness to people with his spectacular performance. Kohli scored 82 runs off 53 balls in the match.

Sharing a photo of her husband from the match, Anushka wrote, “You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is prepping for her comeback to films after over 5 years. The actor will next be seen in the sports drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be streamed on Netflix. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.