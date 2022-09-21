scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Virat Kohli salutes Anushka Sharma’s dedication in Chakda ‘Xpress, counts his blessings she didn’t take tips from him: ‘I’m the worst bowler’

Anushka Sharma is hard at work on Chakda 'Xpress, her first film in over four years, in which she'll play cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

anushka sharma and virat kohli newsAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together. (Photo: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting comeback after a gap of over four years. She will be seen in the sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will star as the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka is hard at work on the film, and has occasionally shared glimpses of her preparations on social media. Anushka’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, said that his respect for Anushka’s dedication knew no bounds after watching her train for the role.

In an episode of FTB On the Road, the interviewer joked that while Virat is acting in commercials, ‘bhabiji is playing cricket’. Virat laughed and said, “She is finding the process challenging, and she’s taken on the challenges beautifully and preparing well. Just learning to bowl for the first time in your life at this stage is something that people can’t quite gather how difficult it is…”

Also read |Anushka Sharma: ‘Chakda Xpress is an eye opener for me’

Virat said that his perception of making films was very different before he met Anushka and saw her on set. “When I met her and I saw what it actually takes to compile a film, and to be in that space and character… When I saw behind-the-scenes, the kind of hard work it takes, I was like, ‘Boss, hats off, respect’. You can only be an actor at that level, if you are madly passionate about it. I can’t imagine myself shooting for 18 hours, 20 hours. Retake pe retake kar rahe ho, weather is tough, you’re shooting in hard conditions… It’s very inspiring.”

Virat also joked that thankfully, Anushka didn’t take any bowling lessons from him for the role, as his bowling action is quite unorthodox. “I’m probably the worst bowler in the history of the game.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

In the episode, Virat also spoke about reassessing his priorities now that he has a family. Anushka and Virat are parents to baby daughter Vamika, whom they’ve taken great efforts to shield from the public.

Chakda ‘Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy, who has worked with Anushka on the horror film Pari and the crime drama Paatal Lok. The film will be released on Netflix.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:24:48 am
Next Story

Shefali Shah recalls living in kholi ‘three or four times’ the size of a car, says her father would stay in garage at times

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement