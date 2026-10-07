Virat Kohli refutes claim he visited Pemanand Ji Maharaj for Rs 5 cr: ‘Out of deep faith’

Cricketer Virat Kohli has dismissed claims that he first visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in exchange for money, calling the allegations ‘baseless and factually incorrect’. He emphasised his deep faith as the reason for his visits, along with actor wife Anushka Sharma, to the ashram.

The allegations began after the death of a disciple of Premanand Ji Maharaj, Rasik Dulari, under mysterious circumstances at his Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that Virat Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore to visit the ashram for the first time. Kohli’s team, however, has categorically refuted the claim. The cricketer’s spokesperson issued an official statement saying, “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”