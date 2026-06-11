Virat Kohli refuses to pose as daughter Vamika waits for him: ‘Respect his privacy’

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been quite particular about their privacy. They often request the paparazzi to avoid recording their kids – Vamika and Akaay. Now, a new video of the Indian cricketer returning from Ahmedabad has surfaced on social media. After getting spotted by paps at the airport, Virat refused to pose for them near his car, because his daughter was sitting inside.

The latest video was shared on a pap Instagram page, on Thursday. In the clip the cricketer can be seen exiting the airport with a bag, sans wife Anushka. He removed his face mask in a hurry and rushed quickly towards his car. As paparazzi surrounded him to click pictures and videos, Virat requested them to move aside and said, “Arey beti ko ghar leke jana hai yar please (I have to take my daughter home).”