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Virat Kohli refuses to pose as daughter Vamika waits for him: ‘Respect his privacy’
In a recent video on Instagram, cricketer Virat Kohli refused to pose for paparazzi at the airport, because he wanted to meet his daughter Vamika.
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been quite particular about their privacy. They often request the paparazzi to avoid recording their kids – Vamika and Akaay. Now, a new video of the Indian cricketer returning from Ahmedabad has surfaced on social media. After getting spotted by paps at the airport, Virat refused to pose for them near his car, because his daughter was sitting inside.
The latest video was shared on a pap Instagram page, on Thursday. In the clip the cricketer can be seen exiting the airport with a bag, sans wife Anushka. He removed his face mask in a hurry and rushed quickly towards his car. As paparazzi surrounded him to click pictures and videos, Virat requested them to move aside and said, “Arey beti ko ghar leke jana hai yar please (I have to take my daughter home).”
As soon as the post emerged on social media, fans started defending their favourite cricketer. “He is right…they need privacy,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “That’s why they shifted to UK.” A section of social media users slammed Virat Kohli for calling paps at the airport in the first place. “They said paps airport tabhi ati hai jab they hv called there ….and then he will always request family hai abhi mat karo,” a comment read. “Why do you call them??” a user asked.
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Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted together in Ahmedabad. They posed for pictures with a fan, and even gifted her handwritten notes. Several photos of the fan’s lucky moment went viral on social media. “To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us,” the note from the couple read. After Royal Challenger won the IPL 2026 trophy in Ahmedabad, Virat and Anushka visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. They then visited Delhi before going back to London.
In 2021, both Virat and Anushka had shared a joint statement, requesting privacy for their daughter Vamika, and urging media houses and publications to not use her photos anywhere. “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been married for 9 years now. They tied the knot with each other in 2017. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. They officially shifted to London in 2024 and continue to reside there.
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