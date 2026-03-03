Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Virat Kohli spotted taking a stroll with Akaay in London in a rare public appearance. Watch
A viral video shows Virat Kohli holding his son Akaay's hands as they take a stroll in London. Both the cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma have shielded their kids Vamika and Akaay from public spotlight ever since their birth.
Anushka Sharma and her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli have been shuttling their time between London and India in a bid to provide a regular, paparazzi-free childhood to their kids, Vamika, 5, and Akaay, 2. However, a video which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows a rare public appearance by Akaay as he takes a stroll with his father in London.
In the video, Virat can be seen holding Akaay’s hand as the two walk on the footpath next to The Amadeus in North West, London. At one point, Akaay is seen stopping out of curiosity, before Kohli asks him to keep walking. The father and the son then continue walking on the footpath. Fans of Virat and Anushka are elated to capture a rare glimpse of Akaay, whose face has been kept away from the prying eyes of cameras and intrusive fans.
Virat Kohli with Akaay at London Streets 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/plGfX6PHWt
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 3, 2026
The curiosity around Akaay’s appearance has been in full force ever since his birth two years ago. In fact, a video went viral in November 2024 showed Anushka cheering for Virat after he scored a century during an India vs Australia Test match in Perth, Australia. Many assumed the child seen behind Anushka in the video was Akaay.
However, Virat’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, clarified the misunderstanding through her Instagram Stories later. She wrote, “Have been seeing Virat and Anushka’s friend’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. thank you.”
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. The closest one has come to his appearance was in the form of Anushka’s birthday wishes for Virat on Instagram in November 2024.
Also Read: ‘My son couldn’t live in Mumbai’: Arijit Singh’s father on star’s return to Jiaganj, how he started singing with ‘kirtans in gurudwara’
The birthday post featured an endearing image of Virat Kohli holding Akaay and Vamika, offering a rare glimpse into their family moments. The photo, which was a beautiful moment captured by Anushka herself, shows the cricketer lovingly cradling both kids. Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05