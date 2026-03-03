Virat Kohli spotted taking a stroll with Akaay in London in a rare public appearance. Watch

Anushka Sharma and her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli have been shuttling their time between London and India in a bid to provide a regular, paparazzi-free childhood to their kids, Vamika, 5, and Akaay, 2. However, a video which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows a rare public appearance by Akaay as he takes a stroll with his father in London.

In the video, Virat can be seen holding Akaay’s hand as the two walk on the footpath next to The Amadeus in North West, London. At one point, Akaay is seen stopping out of curiosity, before Kohli asks him to keep walking. The father and the son then continue walking on the footpath. Fans of Virat and Anushka are elated to capture a rare glimpse of Akaay, whose face has been kept away from the prying eyes of cameras and intrusive fans.