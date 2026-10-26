Virat Kohli quietly watches as Anushka Sharma claps along to kirtan, chants ‘Radhe Radhe’

Anushka Sharma was seen clapping and grooving to the chants, while Virat Kohli enjoyed the divinity with his eyes closed.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 26, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Krishna Das concertAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das Mumbai concert (Photos: Team Innovation / Instagram)
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Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, attended Krishna Das’ kirtan on Sunday in Mumbai. Several videos from the evening surfaced, showing Anushka soaking in the vibe, clapping along to the kirtan and chanting ‘Radhe, Radhe’ as Virat quietly soaks in the divine experience.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli at Krishna Das’s India Tour

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen attending Krishna Das’ spiritual kirtan held in Mumbai. Anushka wore a dark pink outfit, while Virat kept his look casual and sported a black T-shirt with white cargo pants. Seeing them being in touch with their spiritual side, fans lauded Anushka and Virat. A fan wrote, “The satisfaction on both of their faces is just… The divinity… The spirituality…” Another user wrote, “Whenever I see my idol, Virat Kohli, staying connected to his faith, I feel immense pride. Virat is truly fortunate to have a Dharma Patni like Anushka Sharma, who also keeps him connected to his faith.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in less than 6 months. Watch

 

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Prior to attending the concert, the couple was also spotted at the Gateway of India.

 

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Another video of Anushka and Virat meeting with Krishna Das after the kirtan has also surfaced online. In the video, Anushka is seen coming out of Krishna Das’ vanity, as she bids him goodbye.

 

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi’s spiritual stance

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been quite spiritually inclined. In July this year, the couple was seen visiting Premanand Maharajji for the second time in a span of less than six months. They had visited the Aashram in February, and before that, in December 2025.

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Also Read | ‘We are not so attached to what we do’: Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are ‘not worldly and materialistic’

In December, when they visited the spiritual guru, he enlightened them and said, “Make it your goal that even if in this life or the next one, you decide, but I want to meet you. You have shown all the happiness in life; I don’t want that now, I want you. And if I get to see you, all the happiness will come along with you in your feet. Stay joyful.” Anushka replied with a smile on her face, “We are yours, Maharajji; you are ours.” The spiritual guru responded, “We all belong to God.”

In March, during a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Anushka Sharma had spoken about leading a simple life. She had said, “We are both not so attached to what we do; we don’t see each other as two different people… we are male and female versions of each other. We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame… we run away sometimes… find the need to be in our own cocoon. Our life, first and foremost, is spiritual. Then it is what we do, our professions.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s film Chakda Xpress has been up for release for some time now, however, an official date is yet to be announced.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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