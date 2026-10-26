Virat Kohli quietly watches as Anushka Sharma claps along to kirtan, chants ‘Radhe Radhe’

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, attended Krishna Das’ kirtan on Sunday in Mumbai. Several videos from the evening surfaced, showing Anushka soaking in the vibe, clapping along to the kirtan and chanting ‘Radhe, Radhe’ as Virat quietly soaks in the divine experience.

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen attending Krishna Das’ spiritual kirtan held in Mumbai. Anushka wore a dark pink outfit, while Virat kept his look casual and sported a black T-shirt with white cargo pants. Seeing them being in touch with their spiritual side, fans lauded Anushka and Virat. A fan wrote, “The satisfaction on both of their faces is just… The divinity… The spirituality…” Another user wrote, “Whenever I see my idol, Virat Kohli, staying connected to his faith, I feel immense pride. Virat is truly fortunate to have a Dharma Patni like Anushka Sharma, who also keeps him connected to his faith.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in less than 6 months. Watch

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Prior to attending the concert, the couple was also spotted at the Gateway of India.

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Another video of Anushka and Virat meeting with Krishna Das after the kirtan has also surfaced online. In the video, Anushka is seen coming out of Krishna Das’ vanity, as she bids him goodbye.

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi’s spiritual stance

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been quite spiritually inclined. In July this year, the couple was seen visiting Premanand Maharajji for the second time in a span of less than six months. They had visited the Aashram in February, and before that, in December 2025.

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In December, when they visited the spiritual guru, he enlightened them and said, “Make it your goal that even if in this life or the next one, you decide, but I want to meet you. You have shown all the happiness in life; I don’t want that now, I want you. And if I get to see you, all the happiness will come along with you in your feet. Stay joyful.” Anushka replied with a smile on her face, “We are yours, Maharajji; you are ours.” The spiritual guru responded, “We all belong to God.”

In March, during a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Anushka Sharma had spoken about leading a simple life. She had said, “We are both not so attached to what we do; we don’t see each other as two different people… we are male and female versions of each other. We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame… we run away sometimes… find the need to be in our own cocoon. Our life, first and foremost, is spiritual. Then it is what we do, our professions.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s film Chakda Xpress has been up for release for some time now, however, an official date is yet to be announced.