Virat Kohli admits his personal issues aren’t even ‘5%’ of what Anushka Sharma has gone through, says their love is ‘selfless, unconditional’

Cricketer Virat Kohli couldn’t help but keep expressing his love and affection towards wife Anushka Sharma in a recent podcast appearance. Thanking the actor for being a constant source of support in his life, through all the ups and downs, Virat said that his personal issues aren’t even ‘5% of what Anushka has gone through’ in her life recently.

Asked to reveal a ‘life-changing moment’ on the RCB podcast hosted by Danish Sait, Virat said, “When I met Anushka… Because I saw a different side of life. It wasn’t the same as my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point-of-view. When you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you, as well. Because you have to move together, and to do that you have to open yourself up, you have to accept a lot of things… You share ideas, you share perspectives, which I had never seen in my life.” Virat said that he’s a Delhi guy who grew up in a typical Punjabi household, and meeting Anushka urged him ‘to change for the better’, and to become ‘more open’ and ‘more accepting’ of things.

Also read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at Rishikesh ashram with daughter Vamika ahead of Australia Test series

It was pointed out to Virat during the conversation that he’s in rarefied space when it comes to his career, and that very few people can actually understand what it’s like to operate at that level. Asked if he seeks inspiration from outside, he said, “I’ve gotten a lot of inspiration from home. I’ve seen Anushka through this phase that has happened for everyone in the last couple of years… We’ve had a child, it’s an unbelievable life-changing process for both of us as parents, but for the mother, it’s literally life-changing…”

He continued, “How she has been so strong through it, and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way… I’ve seen everything, I’ve seen the transformation happen, and that gave me so much strength and inspiration. What I am probably experiencing is not even 5% of what she has gone through. It is selfless, it is unconditional.”

Virat said that watching Anushka raise a child helped him put his own professional matters ‘in perspective’, and he realised that he can’t put his own issues at the ‘forefront’ and make them seem ‘catastrophic’. He said, “I play a sport, but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that is life.”

Anushka and Virat tied the knot at a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed daughter Vamika in 2021. Anushka retreated from acting after getting married, and switched focus to producing. She’ll make her acting comeback with the sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she’ll play the Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami.