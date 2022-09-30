Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma has fans saying they are ‘wholesome, genuine’. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples and fans can never get enough of them. Recently, when Virat was in the team bus after the Indian team’s match against South Africa, fans caught a glimpse of him talking to Anushka over a video call.

As fans cheered for the team, Virat turned his phone towards the window and the fans were more than happy to see Anushka as she waved towards them.

The comments section had fans calling them “wholesome.” One of the fans wrote, “So genuine and real.” Another fan wrote, “I just love them and how they respect each other. Beautiful couple.” “They are so cute 😍😍😍😍, ” read another comment.

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress where she will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As Jhulan recently announced her retirement, Anushka shared an Instagram post for her with the caption, “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever ❤️ Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

Talking about the film, the Sui Dhaaga actor recently said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

Anushka had recently shared a still from the film with the caption, “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey!”

Anushka has not appeared in any film since 2018’s Zero where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.