‘What an amazing person’: Virat Kohli’s old tweet resurfaces as Arijit Singh retires, fans draw parallels

Arijit Singh’s surprise retirement from playback singing has left fans emotional, with old tweets by Virat Kohli resurfacing as listeners draw parallels between two icons stepping away at their peak.

google-preferred-btn
Arijit Singh, Virat KohliFans are drawing parallel between Arijit Singh and Virat Kohli.

Arijit Singh left the music world and his fans stunned on Tuesday as the singer announced he would be stepping away from playback singing. The announcement, made via social media, left fans and filmmakers alike in disbelief. Amid the flood of reactions, old tweets by Virat Kohli have resurfaced, showing his love for the singer.

Virat Kohli’s old Arijit Singh tweets resurfaces

Following Arijit’s announcement, a 2016 tweet by Kohli on X (formerly Twitter) resurfaced. In the post dated January 26, 2016, Kohli wrote, “I am probably one of the biggest fans of Arijit Singh. Mesmerized by his talent and soulful voice. I am short of words actually.”

 

Another post, featuring a photograph of Kohli with Arijit, is also making the rounds. The cricketer described the moment as a “pure fanboy moment,” writing, “What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit.”

Fans draw parallel between Kohli and Arijit

Fans were quick to compare Arijit Singh’s surprise retirement with Virat Kohli’s unexpected exit from Test cricket last year. One user wrote, “Arijit is the Virat Kohli of music. His retirement has left me in shock.” Another added, “Both chose to retire when they were at the top of their game.”

 

 

 

Some even joked about the timing, “Kohli retired from tests. Arijit retired from singing. But ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is still playing on TV.”

 

Arijit Singh to focus on Indian Classical Music

In his social media post, Arijit clarified that he is stepping back only from playback singing, not music itself. He shared his plans to focus on Indian classical music and his own compositions. “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready. I am going back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

 

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer’s humble life explains shock retirement

Arijit reveals the reasons behind his decision

Replying to fans on X, Arijit revealed that his decision was not sudden: “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage.”

Story continues below this ad

Opening up about his creative restlessness, he added, “One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Arijit also expressed a desire to make room for new talent: “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he wrote.

Arijit Singh’s playback career

Arijit Singh’s journey in music began in 2010, when he worked as an assistant to composer Pritam. He quickly rose to fame, becoming one of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices with hits like Phir Le Aayaa Dil, Tum Hi Ho, Kabira, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Jaan Nisaar, and the title track of Kalank.

Over the years, Arijit’s extraordinary talent has earned him two National Film Awards for Binte Dil and Kesariya, solidifying his place as one of the most influential playback singers of his generation.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
Ravi Kishan
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music
Arijit Singh
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Ajit Pawar plane crash
Sanjay Gandhi, YSR, to Ajit Pawar: Political deaths in crashes and how they reshaped politics
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement