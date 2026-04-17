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Virat Kohli ‘likes’ German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo; internet says ‘Anushka will be very upset’
A few months after Virat Kohli had ‘liked’ one of Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts, a similar controversy has erupted after the cricketer allegedly liked German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo.
The ‘like’ button on Instagram has once again posed a problem for Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer allegedly liked German influencer LizLaz’s bold photos on the platform. However, it remains unclear if Virat liked the photo accidentally or if it was an algorithm glitch.
Did Virat Kohli like LizLaz’s photos?
In the mentioned photo, LizLaz is seen wearing a powder blue backless halter mini dress. She is seen striking various poses in the Instagram post and is also smiling for the camera. Fans spotted how Virat had liked the photo, and therefore a meme fest started on the internet. A Reddit user commented on the update and joked, “Anushka will be very upset.” Another comment read, “Kohli liked this post on Instagram. Another paragraph loading on algorithm.” One more comment read, “I would not have tolerated this Anushka.”
Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also joked in the comment section of LizLaz’s post. He wrote, “Algorithm 💀”
Anushka ke pati ka algrothim is wilding. Mark zuckerberg should resign imo
byu/Leather_Community775 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur controversy
A similar controversy took place last year when fans noticed that Virat had ‘liked’ one of Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts. However, at that time, Virat Kohli had issued a clarification and blamed Instagram’s algorithm for the same. He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.” However, Virat’s explanation only added fuel to the fire.
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Avneet had also subtly reacted to the controversy. When she was asked about receiving appreciation from big names online, she had said, “May the love keep coming.”
Who is LizLaz?
LizLaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, also known as Jennifer. She has developed a strong fan base in India, especially after her song “Samosa Samosa” went viral. She is known for showcasing the authentic culture of the countries she travels to. She has been interviewed by various media outlets in India and has often expressed her admiration for the country’s music and culture in her Instagram posts.
Her Instagram bio describes her as a vlogger and singer based in Germany, and mentions that she holds a master’s degree in psychology. She is fluent in German, English, and Dutch. Some of her Instagram videos also show her speaking in Hindi and regional languages while interacting with locals in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.
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