Virat Kohli ‘likes’ German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo; internet says ‘Anushka will be very upset’

The ‘like’ button on Instagram has once again posed a problem for Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer allegedly liked German influencer LizLaz’s bold photos on the platform. However, it remains unclear if Virat liked the photo accidentally or if it was an algorithm glitch.

Did Virat Kohli like LizLaz’s photos?

In the mentioned photo, LizLaz is seen wearing a powder blue backless halter mini dress. She is seen striking various poses in the Instagram post and is also smiling for the camera. Fans spotted how Virat had liked the photo, and therefore a meme fest started on the internet. A Reddit user commented on the update and joked, “Anushka will be very upset.” Another comment read, “Kohli liked this post on Instagram. Another paragraph loading on algorithm.” One more comment read, “I would not have tolerated this Anushka.”