‘Felt a bit sorry for Virat Kohli’: LizLaz says she’s a Kohli ‘fan’, ‘appreciates’ his support

On Friday, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of attention after he allegedly liked a post by German influencer LizLaz on the platform, only to unlike it later. While it remains unclear whether the interaction was accidental or the result of an algorithm glitch, it was enough to set off a wave of reactions across the internet. Now, LizLaz, who went viral after the incident, has spoken about the experience.

‘I don’t even know when he liked the picture’

“It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news,” she told HT City. “I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”