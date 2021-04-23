Virat Kohli blows a kiss to Anushka Sharma, dedicates half century to daughter Vamika. Watch

There was ‘drama within drama’ as Virat Kohli completed his half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night during the Indian Premier League 2021 match. The Royals Challengers Bangalore captain blew a kiss towards wife Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the pavilion and made a cute gesture signalling that he is dedicating his knock to daughter Vamika.

Fans shared videos of Virat making baby rocking motion and his brother-in-law, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma, also shared photos of his dedication on his social media.

Anushka, who was sitting in the pavilion, jumped to her feet as she cheered for her husband. With the 50 runs, Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the IPL to reach the 6000-run milestone. RCB won the match with fine knocks coming from Virat and Devdutt Padikkal.

Anushka and Vamika have joined Virat and his team in the bio-bubble as they travel for IPL 2021. A few days ago, while talking about how his life has changed after the birth of Vamika earlier this year, had said, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”

Anushka, who has been missing from the screens for more than two years now, recently announced her new production Qala starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.