Virat Kohli turns Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow into plush restaurant, gives fans a tour. Watch

Cricketer Virat Kohli treated fans to a glimpse of his latest project, called the One8 Commune in Mumbai, where he has converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow Gouri Kunj into a restaurant. In a video, Virat emphasised that the food is his biggest priority and that he wants his customers to keep coming back for more. “The vibe is chilled out,” he says at the outset of the clip.

In the video, Virat Kohli gives television host Maniesh Paul a tour, and the two of them try out the food, while Virat laughs at his attempts to use chopsticks. Maniesh praises Virat’s level of involvement and the cricketer explains, “I don’t get going with anything if I can’t be involved. If I’m attached to a project, I need to be invested.” He went on to say that the food quality ‘speaks for itself’. Asked about his worst food experience, he recalled a recent trip to Paris with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika, “For vegetarians that was a nightmare, there were not many options. And there was a language barrier.”

Talking about why he chose Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow, Virat explained that he is an ardent fan of the singer and also treated fans to a verse the song “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi.” Virat said, “His songs have really really touched me. One person asked me who would you have like to met, I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic.” Apart from this outlet, Virat Kohli also owns a chain of restaurants with the same name, which have outlets in several cities including Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. He also has several other businesses, and has invested in brands as well.

Virat, who returned to form in the Asia Cup 2022, is now busy with the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16.