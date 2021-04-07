scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Virat Kohli is stunned as Anushka Sharma lifts him off the floor twice, watch his shocked reaction

Anushka Sharma visibly lifted husband Virat Kohli as the couple was goofing around on the sets during an ad shoot. 'Did I do it?' Anushka asked her fans as she shared the video on social media.

Updated: April 7, 2021 12:40:17 pm
New mom Anushka Sharma is as strong as her partner and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli. At least that is what the actor has lightly hinted at in her latest Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

In the shared video, we see a behind-the-scenes footage of a commercial where the duo can be seen goofing around on the sets. While posing for the camera, Anushka suddenly lifts her husband, who is taken aback at the sheer strength of the actor. Asking her to repeat the act once again, Virat Kohli expresses surprise when Anushka visibly lifts him off the ground. “Ooh teri,” the cricketer says.

 

A funny score plays in the background as Anushka shows off her muscles after completing the feat again at Virat’s request. Asking her fans for confirmation, Anushka captioned the aforementioned video, “Did I do it?’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl called Vamika in January 2021. The couple had tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy, which was said to be a lavish affair.

On the work front, while Anushka Sharma has not taken up any acting project since the debacle of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, she has been actively producing films and series under her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she oversees along with brother and producing partner Karenesh Ssharma.

Anushka Sharma co-produced the Netflix film Bulbbul and the Amazon Prime Video show Paatal Lok in 2020. Both were received with open arms by the critics and the audience alike. The Bollywood star is yet to announce an acting project.

