Virat Kohli is like Ranveer Singh, says Harbhajan Singh; calls Sachin Tendulkar ‘cricket’s Gabbar Singh’: ‘When he would walk in…’

Cricket and films are the two most talked about pillars of Indian society, and both have massive fanbases supporting them. They often intertwine as well in the form of cricket franchise ownership, friendship and more serious relationships. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are arguably the best example of this relationship, as the two married each other in 2017. In a recent interview, Virat’s former teammates Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth got to discussing cricket and movies and pointed out the similarities between cricketers and actors.

Harbhajan, who is hosting a cricket show on YouTube with his wife Geeta Basra, invited Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Geeta and Bhuvneshwari decided to question the men about their teammates. The following segment had the women take names of the Bollywood actors and ask Bhaji and Sree to say the name of the player who shares a similar personality. The first name out of the gate was Ranveer Singh, and after joshing around with each other, they both decided that Virat is the closest to the actor, personality-wise.