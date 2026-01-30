Virat Kohli’s Instagram account resurfaces after disappearing; fans ask Anushka Sharma: ‘Bhabhi, bhaiya ka phone kahan hai’

In the world of social media and Instagram, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has managed to amass a following which can hardly be matched by anyone. The batsman has over 274 million followers, making him one of the most popular celebrities on the platform. That’s precisely why the whole internet went into a frenzy when his account temporarily disappeared on Friday morning. Virat’s fans were quick to panic, and wondered whether it was just a glitch. Like any other crisis with the cricketer, they went straight to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma’s account, to enquire.

The moment Virat’s account went off the grid, his fans feared the worst. Many commented on his fan pages that, “You have already retired from T20 and Test cricket. Why retire from here? We just have one heart; how many times will you break it?” When no answer or explanation came from that avenue, the fans jumped straight to Anushka’s account and flooded the comments section of her latest post.