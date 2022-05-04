Virat Kohli hits his ‘favourite’ place with his ‘favourite’ person Anushka Sharma. Watch

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli like to spend time together whenever they get some leeway from their busy schedules. Recently, the two celebrities hit the gym together, and a glimpse of it was shared by Kohli on social media.

On Tuesday, Virat posted a video of himself and Anushka from the gym. In the video, Anushka was seen flexing her biceps while her husband lifted some weight. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the cricketer wrote, “Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️.” On his post, Anushka dropped some heart emojis and biceps emojis.

As Kohli shared the video, many fans of the stars called them “couple goals”. There were some who also dropped heart emojis on it and some called it the cricketer’s preparation for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wednesday’s match with Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Virushka, as the couple’s fans address them, has been married for over four years, and Virat wonders what would he have done if Anushka was not there in his life. Recently on her birthday, the cricketer had penned a heartfelt note for his wife. In it, he wrote, “Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ❤️.”

On the work front, Anushka is all set to play the former India captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress. While talking about the film, she mentioned in a social media post how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.