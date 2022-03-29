Virat Kohli’s new pic with Anushka Sharma is an expression of his love; don’t miss Vamika’s play area

Cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted a new selfie with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. The photo also gives a glimpse of what appears to be their daughter Vamika’s play area. Virat captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The photo shows him beaming from ear to ear, as Anushka poses in a striped T-shirt next to him. Virat is currently playing in the Indian Premier League, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka, who took a break from acting after her 2018 film Zero, recently announced that she’d be making her comeback with the cricket biopic Chakda Xpress, in which she’ll play fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. And though she has remained busy as a producer during her acting sabbatical, she announced recently that she will be recusing herself from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, leaving her brother Karrnesh in charge.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como in December 2017. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021. They’ve made the decision to not reveal her face publicly, until she is old enough to make that decision herself. To this end, they’ve requested the media to not publish unauthorised images of the toddler, although images of Vamika were posted online from a cricket match some months ago.

Earlier this month, Anushka shared a poem on social media, about a mother’s love for her child. It went like this: “Dear child, I spend so much time trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you. I know I won’t always get it right. But what I can promise is that no matter what… I’ll meet you where you are. Not where I want you to be. Not where I think you should be. Not where you will be. But right where you are, at this very moment.”